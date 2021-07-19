Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. Crown has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.