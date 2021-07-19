Crust Network (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.77 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $25.97 or 0.00084799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and $9.57 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00755044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

