Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0220 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $2.20 million and $16,804.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

