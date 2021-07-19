Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $4,124.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

