Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $29.47 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $29.47 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

