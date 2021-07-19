CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.59 on Monday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

