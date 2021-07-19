Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $26.13 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 155.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $14.20 on Monday, hitting $372.92. 33,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,730. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.