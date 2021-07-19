Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.36. 52,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $398.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

