Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 107,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $158.67. 53,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,118 shares of company stock worth $79,938,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

