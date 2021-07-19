Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ: CGEM) is one of 204 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cullinan Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullinan Oncology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology Competitors 1150 4513 9925 187 2.58

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology Competitors -22,371.86% -120.54% -31.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology N/A -$51.80 million -4.92 Cullinan Oncology Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 22.80

Cullinan Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Oncology. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

