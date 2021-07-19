(CUM.TO) (CUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect (CUM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$162.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

