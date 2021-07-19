Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $32,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.62 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.16 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

