CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $57.57

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $54.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

