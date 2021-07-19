CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $57.57

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $54.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,053 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

