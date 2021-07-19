CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 3.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of CyberArk Software worth $106,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,629. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -219.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

