CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.97 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

