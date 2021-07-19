Cytokinetics (CYTK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

7/1/2021 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYTK traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. 878,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

