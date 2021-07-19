Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

