Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $54.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $7.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

