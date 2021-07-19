DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,964.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $16,964.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013434 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00780382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.