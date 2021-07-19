Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $303.50 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,461,230,258 coins and its circulating supply is 5,461,229,769 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

