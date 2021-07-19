Dalton Investments LLC Buys 7,800 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dalton Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned 0.15% of 21Vianet Group worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

