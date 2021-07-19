Dalton Investments LLC Purchases 19,400 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Dalton Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Noah makes up approximately 4.0% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Noah worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,633. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

