Dalton Investments LLC Purchases 40,400 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Dalton Investments LLC increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises 4.0% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.02. 15,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

