Dalton Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Dalton Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,539 shares during the period. Momo accounts for 2.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Momo worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $9,614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Momo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in Momo by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 146,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

