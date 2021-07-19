Dalton Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Dalton Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 8.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 491,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,498,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

