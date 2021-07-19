Dalton Investments LLC Sells 16,600 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Dalton Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip comprises 11.1% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of MakeMyTrip worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,245,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MMYT traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $26.36. 21,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,048. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

