Dalton Investments LLC Sells 40,316 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Dalton Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,316 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for 1.5% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

