Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $20.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Danaos in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $20.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

