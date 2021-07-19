Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.19. 30,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,632,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

