DAO Maker Price Down 14.4% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $53.28 million and $1.29 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00146751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,714.65 or 0.99765291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,176,333 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,353 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

