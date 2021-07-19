DAOBet Price Tops $0.0012 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $198,568.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,788.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.01353348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00387573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00086616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 128.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

