DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $55,896.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,442,469,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

