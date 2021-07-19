DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Sells $22,919.00 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 1,300 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $22,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,361.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,347. The company has a market capitalization of $247.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

