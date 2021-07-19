Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE DAR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.