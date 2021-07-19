Dash (DASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $188.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $113.13 or 0.00361868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.01468191 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,237,126 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

