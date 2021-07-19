Dash Market Cap Tops $1.29 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $126.10 or 0.00425272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.01420106 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,237,964 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

