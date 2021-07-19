Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,160.00 on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $830.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.25.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

