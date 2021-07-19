Datamine Reaches Market Cap of $496,726.61 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $496,726.61 and $20,311.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00214175 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00896041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,594,686 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

