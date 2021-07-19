Datum (DAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83,934.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Datum has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $83,934.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

