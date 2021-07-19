DATx (DATX) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $798,507.38 and approximately $35,278.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

