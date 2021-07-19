David J. S. Flaschen Sells 10,850 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paychex stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

