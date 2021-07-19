David J. S. Flaschen Sells 10,850 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paychex stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
