Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys 7,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $529.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,973. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.67.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

