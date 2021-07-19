Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 728.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,777 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 1.24% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

DUSA traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

