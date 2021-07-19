DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $87.66. 34,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $2.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

