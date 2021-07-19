DecentBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $537,824.63 and approximately $16.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00776837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

