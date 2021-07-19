Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.05 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $92.10 or 0.00297241 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $26.05 million and $557,618.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,843 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

