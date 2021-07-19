Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $7,639,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $720,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DECK opened at $374.79 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

