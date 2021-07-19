Deeper Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00146751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,714.65 or 0.99765291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

