DeepOnion Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $1,084.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00048511 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00036318 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,535,057 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

